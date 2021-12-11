WVU puts Austin Brinkman on scholarship

It’s the season of giving, and West Virginia University long snapper Austin Brinkman may have gotten the best gift of the season a bit early.

Brinkman, who’s appeared in all 12 games this season, was awarded for his efforts by being put on full scholarship Saturday morning.

The moment was captured by WVU Athletics cameras, as part of a visit from members of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

🚨 SCHOLARSHIP ALERT 🚨



Happy to have representatives from the @RateBowl help us introduce a couple of special guests this morning!



Congrats, @b17_austin! #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/chiYsggFOb — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) December 11, 2021

Brinkman is a redshirt freshman, but still retains full eligibility after all athletes were granted an extra year of play by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Brinkman hails from Bel Air, Maryland and was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in June of this year.

He is also one of just 26 players to play in every game this season for the Mountaineers.

Brinkman and WVU (6-6) will take on Minnesota (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on ESPN.