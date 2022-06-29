The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranked the West Virginia University cross country and track & field team No. 16 in the final 2021-22 USTFCCCA Program of the Year standings.

The honor was awarded to the Mountaineers following the 2021-22 cross country and track & field seasons.

“This is a very special honor for our team,” coach Sean Cleary said. “At the start of the year, there were 333 teams that had a shot at making this list. Nine months later, there were only 17 that met the criteria for cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. It is an honor to be included with this prestigious group.

“Our staff and student-athletes have done a tremendous job maintaining the focus required to be great since last August. I am humbled by this accomplishment,” Cleary continued.

Overall, the West Virginia cross country team finished in 21st place at the NCAA Championships. The squad went on to place 51st at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and 37th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The overall rankings were led by Texas, followed by No. 2 Stanford and No 3. Northern Arizona. Arkansas and Princeton rounded out the top-five teams in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year Award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning the cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons) based on the institution’s finish at the NAIA Championships.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.