Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field and running events. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

Saturday marks the first time WVU competes at Penn State this season, with four trips to University Park on the schedule. In West Virginia’s last time out at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Dec. 3, junior Ceili McCabe broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:50.44.

In all, 14 schools are sending athletes to compete across the 16 events, including Mid-Atlantic Region rivals Penn State, Georgetown, Maryland, Bucknell, St. Joseph’s, UMBC, Loyola Maryland, Robert Morris, St. Francis and Temple.

Saturday’s field events include shot put, long jump, pole vault, weight throw, triple jump and high jump. On the track, runners will compete in the mile, 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter sprint, 600-meter run, 400-meter sprint, 1,000-meter run, 800-meter run, 200-meter sprint, 3,000-meter run and 4×400 relay.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.