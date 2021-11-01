Gold and Blue Nation

WVU rifle appears at No. 3 in latest CRCA poll

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Tanner Cain

Posted: / Updated:

(Gold and Blue Nation file photo of WVU Rifle.)

MORGANTOWN, WV (GoldandBlueNation) – The West Virginia University rifle team was slotted at No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The weekly CRCA rankings are based on each team’s score from last weekend or the last score recorded if a team was idle last week.

Alaska-Fairbanks continued to rank No. 1 in this week’s poll, while Kentucky took the No. 2 spot in front of West Virginia. No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Ole Miss rounded out the top five.

The Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) continued to fill out the latest rankings, as No. 10 Army, No. 12 Nebraska, No. 13 Akron, No. 14 NC State and No. 16 Memphis were are all slotted inside the poll’s top 20.

No. 3 West Virginia returns to competition this week against No. 4 TCU on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the X Count in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Mountaineers’ lone neutral-site contest of the season is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter