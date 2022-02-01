Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WVU rifle checks in at No. 4 in CRCA Poll

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia University rifle team ranked No. 4 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

Alaska-Fairbanks claimed the top spot in this week’s poll, and Kentucky followed in second. TCU checked in at No. 3 ahead of WVU, while Ole Miss ranked fifth to round out the latest top five.

Along with Kentucky, West Virginia and Ole Miss, six other members of the Great American Rifle Conference were featured in the latest rankings, including No. 8 Akron, No. 9 Navy, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 16 Memphis.

The Mountaineers return to competition following a week off on Saturday, Feb. 12, as WVU plays host to Kentucky for the regular-season finale at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range in Morgantown. The match is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Shell Building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Mountaineer GameDay

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS