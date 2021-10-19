WVU rifle holds at No. 2 in national poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team continued to rank No. 2 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The weekly CRCA rankings are based on each team’s score from last weekend or the last score recorded a team was idle last week.

Alaska-Fairbanks overtook the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll, while TCU followed behind West Virginia at No. 3. Ole Miss also stayed put and ranked No. 4 in the latest rankings, while Murray State checked in at fifth to round out the top five.

Along with West Virginia and Ole Miss, the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) continued to be well represented in the latest rankings, as No. 8 Navy, No. 10 Kentucky and Akron, No. 12 Army, No. 14 Nebraska, No. 15 NC State and No. 16 Memphis also were featured in the poll.

Last time out, No. 2 West Virginia defeated then-No. 11 NC State, 4730-4652, on Oct. 17, at the James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum, in Raleigh, North Carolina The Mountaineers captured victories on both guns, defeating NC State 2348-2294 in smallbore and 2382-2358 in air rifle. All 10 Mountaineer shooters placed inside the top 10 on the overall match leaderboard, while also capturing the top-10 spots on the match smallbore standings. Additionally, WVU claimed the top-eight spots on the air rifle leaderboard. In total, five Mountaineers showed an aggregate score of 1180 or better and every shooter tallied a 581 or better in smallbore.