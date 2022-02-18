MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University rifle team hosts the qualifying match for the 2021-22 NCAA Rifle Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range in Morgantown.

Saturday’s qualifier is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Shell Building. Live stats and targets will be available on WVUsports.com. Admission is free and open to the public.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

“This is our last match at home for the season, so we want to finish on a good note, and obviously the main objective is to qualify for the NCAA Championships,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “We’ll try and have the best performance we can and then see how we stack up against the rest of the country.”

West Virginia shoots the qualifying match alongside VMI and North Georgia on Saturday. Although the three teams will compete simultaneously, the scores will not count as a win or loss for the season. The scores will factor into the teams’ overall standings and qualifying averages for the NCAA Championships.

The top-eight teams and individual competitors selected to compete at the NCAA Championships will be announced at NCAA.com.

West Virginia has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the last 13 postseasons, all of which have come under Hammond’s leadership. The 2019-20 postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last time out, the Mountaineers concluded the 2021-22 regular season with a 4702-4700 loss to No. 2 Kentucky on Feb. 12, in Morgantown. Even with the loss, WVU claimed a share of the 2021-22 Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) regular-season title, finishing in a three-way tie with UK and Ole Miss.

WVU has now been named the GARC regular-season champion in each of the last two seasons and has won the regular-season crown 13 times in program history. West Virginia finished the regular season at 12-1, including 7-1 in the GARC.

During his 16 seasons at West Virginia, Hammond has won at least 10 regular-season matches 11 times. Moreover, Hammond has tallied at least 12 victories in the regular season six times.