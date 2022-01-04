Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WVU rifle ranks second in CRCA poll

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

In the first rankings of the spring season, the West Virginia University rifle team ranked No. 2 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

Alaska-Fairbanks ranked No. 1 in this week’s poll, while TCU followed the Mountaineers in third place. Ole Miss and Kentucky ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

WVU, Ole Miss and Kentucky are part of nine teams from the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) featured in this week’s rankings, including No. 9 Navy, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 11 Akron, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 17 Memphis.

The Mountaineers will return to competition this spring, beginning with a match against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS