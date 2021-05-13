WVU rowing aims for best outing of campaign at Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many teams across the country, WVU rowing has endured quite a few hardships this season due to the pandemic.

The Mountaineers have only competed in two true races this season, though head coach Jimmy King admits that’s not unlike many other rowing programs across the region.

But with the Big 12 Championship coming up Sunday in Austin, Texas, King and the Mountaineers have one last opportunity to compete.

“This is where we’re trying to put it all together and put together our best possible races of the year, so that we can finish the season feeling really good about all the work we put in and how it ended up,” King said.

The Mountaineers recently named their most valuable players for the season, with one award given to a returning athlete and another to a first-year competitor.

Junior Emma Toy earned one of those MVP awards, as King said she has emerged as a leader for the team.

“She’s just shown such consistency from the time we started up back in the fall, through the winter, through the spring, and what’s truly impressive is not only how she continued to train and improve through the pandemic, through the shutdown over the summer — it was as if she didn’t miss any supervised, structured training time,” King said.

Freshman Emily DeGlopper was also named the team’s first-year MVP. The coxswain has embraced a big opportunity with the team’s top eight following COVID opt-outs.

“To her credit, she sees those opportunities, and she’s continued to grow through the spring,” King said.

The Big 12 Rowing Championship will be held Sunday at Decker Lake in Austin, with competition set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

King previews the competition this weekend on a new edition of the WVU Coaches Show. Watch the program on these stations:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday