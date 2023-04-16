MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed in the Knecht Cup Regatta in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and despite facing much adversity over the course of the two-day event (April 15-16), each crew made successful gains, both on and off the water.

“We’re very happy about how our varsity eights responded this weekend following a lead-up that was far from ideal,” WVU head coach Jimmy King said. “Illness and injury have significantly impacted both crews this week, yet they chose to not use those factors as excuses. While we continued to make gains in our racing this weekend despite the circumstances, our greatest gains were in our mindset.”­­

WVU Boats (bow to stern):

V8+

Abigail Yingling, Katherine Capitan, Ashlea Clark, Kara Niedoba, Anna Gall, Violet Hewett, Laurna Atkins, Lydia Nicolai, Emily DeGlopper (c)

Raced three times, heats and semifinals (Saturday) and finals (Sunday). Finished third place in heats and first in their final

2V8+

Michaela Pulick, Samantha Perro, Helena Radford, Adriana Hogan, Grace Cronen, Ally Fisher, Ryleigh Williams, Alexandra Farron, Sydney VanAuken (c)

Raced twice, heats (Saturday) and finals (Sunday). Finished in third place in heats and fourth by 0.21 seconds.

V4+

Grace Holliday (c), Bailey South, Emily Dumford, Ashlynn Skeba, Ryleigh Rosta

Raced once Saturday and did not continue to finals.

Novice/Freshman 4+

Grace Terlion (c), Avery Burris, Emma Higgins, Courtney Wright, Samantha Gamarra

Heats on Saturday and the finals on Sunday. Finished in first place in heats and fifth in the grand final.

Novice/Freshman 8+

Kayley Davis, Bridget Kiely, Anneliese Carney, Isabelle Totton, Ella Mehring, Courtney Wright, Sophia Gavril, Samantha Gamarra (c)

Heats on Saturday, finished second. Placed fifth in the finals (Sunday).

“Overall, a successful weekend for the Varsity 4, Novice 4, and Novice 8,” Tina Griffith, Associate Rowing Coach, said. “Each boat had some highlights and each had some low lights but we came away with some confidence and with an even better idea of things we can work on to improve.”