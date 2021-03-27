WVU rowing team competed in scrimmage against Bucknell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed in its second competition of the 2021 season on Saturday and first on the road, traveling to Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania, for a non-scoring scrimmage against Bucknell.

“Today’s scrimmage versus Bucknell was very valuable for us today,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “Incorporating racing elements and a bit of work at racing speed alongside outside competition is exactly what we needed at this point of the season as we continue working towards our first true 2k race.”

The scrimmage format was two sets of 2×4’. The first 4’ simulated the first 1K of a race, then the second 4’ simulated the second 1K. Each team then made lineup changes between the first and second set of races, allowing the coach to evaluate the different combinations and to provide additional racing opportunities.

The Mountaineers return to action on Saturday, April 3, holding the Gold and Blue Regatta on the Monongahela River in Morgantown, West Virginia.

2021 Schedule

Information for each scheduled event will be released during the week.

March 13 (Sat.) – Scrimmage vs Duquesne; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

March 27 (Sat.) – at Bucknell; Lewisburg, Pa. (Susquehanna River)

April 3 (Sat.) – Gold and Blue Intrasquad Regatta; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

April 17 (Sat.) – at Duquesne; Pittsburgh, Pa. (Allegheny River)

April 25 (Sun.) – at George Mason Invite; Fairfax Station, Va. (Occoquan Reservoir)

May 1 (Sat.) – Scrimmage vs Robert Morris; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

May 16 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long)