MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Austin, Texas, on Sunday, May 14, to face a group of six other schools in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Texas, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, with the races scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

WVU will hit the water and contest five events: Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, and Third Varsity Eight.

“Throughout the season we were constantly adjusting and adapting our training plans due to a variety of factors largely beyond our control,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “Now that we’re on site for our final preparations, it seems fitting that we – like all of the teams here – are adjusting our plans due to the weather. While the familiarity of routine is certainly desirable leading up to a competition, our crews have been great at adjusting on the fly. In that aspect our team is doing well in these final days to put forth their best performances of the season.”

Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and affiliate members, Alabama and Tennessee will compete for the Big 12 crown and automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. The schedule includes six races with a Third Four exhibition starting the event off at 9:30 a.m. Scoring races will begin at 10:15 a.m., with the Third Eight, followed in 15-minute increments by the Second Four, First Four, Second Eight and First Eight. The awards ceremony will be conducted at the conclusion.

The team with the highest combined score among the three automatic qualifier races – 1V8, 2V8 and 1V4 – will receive the Conference’s AQ to the NCAA Championship. Scoring for the Big 12 title will include all five points races.

A live stream will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live results will be available at this link. The event is open to the public.

Big 12 Rowing Championship Schedule (all times listed as Eastern)

9:30 a.m.: Third Four (exhibition)

10:00 a.m.: Third Eight

10:15 a.m.: Second Four

10:30 a.m.: First Four

10:45 a.m.: Second Eight

11:00 a.m.: First Eight

12:00 p.m. Awards

Big 12 Rowing Championship Lanes (Seeds)

FIRST EIGHT

Kansas State (7) Oklahoma (5) Alabama (3) Texas (1) Tennessee (2) Kansas (4) West Virginia (7)

SECOND EIGHT

Kansas Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Alabama Kansas State West Virginia

THIRD EIGHT

Oklahoma Kansas State Alabama Texas Tennessee Kansas West Virginia

FIRST FOUR

Kansas State Kansas Tennessee Texas Alabama Oklahoma West Virginia

SECOND FOUR