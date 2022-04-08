The WVU Rowing team travels to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for its second competition of the season this weekend on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, competing on the Cooper River in the Knecht Cup Regatta.

“Now that we’ve busted the rust off, we’re striving for more complete racing across all crews in our second regatta of the season,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “Each week we work to improve and add elements to our racing and another weekend of heats and finals provides great racing and learning opportunities for us.”

WVU will hit the water and contest six events: Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Novice Eight and Single.

The regatta schedule is split into Saturday heats and then Sunday finals. In addition to racing heats Saturday morning, the varsity eights will progress through semifinals later that day.

The Varsity Four will kick off WVU’s racing on Saturday at 8:18 a.m. ET, in Heat 3 when it lines up against Georgetown, Boston University B, Villanova and Iona.

They will be followed in heats by the Second Varsity Four at 8:50 a.m., the Varsity Eight at 10:18 a.m., the Second Varsity Eight at 12:30 p.m., and the Novice Eight at 12:54 p.m. Semifinals in the Varsity Eight will occur at 3:10 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 3:26 p.m. The Single is a Final-Only event of six entries that will commence Sunday’s racing at 7:30 a.m.

Regatta info including racing schedule, directions, and results is available at RegattaWorks.