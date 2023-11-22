MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Nov. 23-25, for three contests against George Washington, Charlotte and Southern Illinois in the 2023 San Juan Shootout.

All three games will be played at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan. WVU opens the event on Thursday, Nov. 23, against George Washington at 12:30 p.m. ET. West Virginia then takes on Charlotte at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, before wrapping up play on Saturday, Nov. 25, against Southern Illinois at 10 a.m. All three matchups will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with David Kahn on the call.

Additionally, all of the games will be broadcast on FloHoops. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (3-0) is making its first-ever appearance in the San Juan Shootout.

The Mountaineers and George Washington meet for the 27th time with the all-time series even at 13-13. The meeting is the first since 1995 as Colonials are winners of five straight. All but three of the meetings came when both programs were members of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

George Washington comes into the contest with a record of 3-1. The Colonials opened its season with three straight wins before dropping their last contest to Maryland Eastern Shore, 62-59, on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Colonials feature three players who are averaging 10 points or better this season, including Nya Robertson, with a team-high 17.5 points per game. Maren Durant leads the team in the rebounding department at 7.5 boards per game.

West Virginia and Charlotte meet for just the third time on Friday with the pair splitting the first two meetings. WVU won the last meeting in 2021, 65-54, at the WVU Coliseum. Charlotte enters the San Juan Shootout with a record of 3-1. The 49ers are winners of three straight after dropping its season opener to NC State.

Last time out, Charlotte knocked down 13 3’s against Gardner Web on their way to a dominant, 93-43 win on Nov. 17, at Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 49ers feature two players who are averaging at least 12 points per game this season. Dazia Lawrence leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game and Olivia Porter paces the squad in assists, with 15. Jace Busick leads the 49ers rebounding effort, with 7.8 boards per game.

The Mountaineers and Southern Illinois meet for the first time in program history.

Southern Illinois comes into the San Juan Shootout with a 1-3 overall record, having dropped three straight contests. Last time out, the Salukis’ lost, 79-73, to North Texas at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Salukis’ average 74.9 points per game and have five players who are averaging over 10 points per game through four contests. Shemera Williams paces the offense with an average of 19.0 points per game. Laniah Randle leads the effort on the glass with 9.0 rebounds per game as Quinera Love averages 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals.

The Mountaineers enter the tournament on a three-game win streak, including its most dominant victory of the season, a 94-40, win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison led the squad with 16 points as Tavy Diggs led WVU with eight rebounds in the contest, marking the first time in her career she has led WVU in the category.

Through three games, junior guard JJ Quinerly leads the team with a 17.0 points-per-game average. Fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (16.7) Harrison (12.0) and junior guard Kyah Watson (10.3) also are averaging double figures in scoring.

The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 239-141 so far this season and have forced 71 turnovers (23.7 per game).