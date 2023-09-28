Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey collected a career-high nine saves to help the West Virginia University women’s soccer team (3-6-3, 1-2-1 Big 12) finish in a 0-0 draw against No. 21 Texas inside Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin Thursday night.

Despite the Longhorns’ 19 shots in the match, Massey and the WVU defense managed to fend off the UT attack to salvage the draw. West Virginia became just the second team to shut out Texas this season, while the clean sheet marked the Mountaineers’ fifth of the year.

Massey’s career-high total bested her previous career-best mark of seven saves, which she set in the 2021 match against the Longhorns then later matched four more times, including three times in 2022. The total marks her most stops in a match since notching seven saves against TCU in the Big 12 Championship final last season.

Texas outshot West Virginia 19-7, including 9-2 in shots on goal. The two teams were level with four corner kicks apiece. Despite the final stat line, the two teams were nearly even in possession, with UT narrowly topping West Virginia with 51% possession compared to WVU’s 49%. Six different Mountaineers registered a shot against Texas, while senior midfielder AJ Rodriguez led the attack with two shots.

With the draw, WVU moves to 10-3-4 all-time against Texas, including 4-2-2 in Austin. Of note, the draw between the Mountaineers and Longhorns marked their third scoreless tie over the last five matches, dating back to 2021.

Up next, the Mountaineers remain in the Lone Star State to cap their two-game road swing when they travel to Houston, Texas, to take on the Cougars on Sunday, Oct. 1. Kickoff at the Carl Lewis International Complex is slated for 2 p.m. ET.