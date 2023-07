MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In coordination with National Soccer Day, WVU released new uniforms for its men’s and women’s soccer teams.

No better way to celebrate #NationalSoccerDay than with some fresh looks 🔥#HailWV pic.twitter.com/UpoFcjabc3 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) July 28, 2023

WVU women’s soccer will play its first game at Duke on August 17. Saint Francis will come to Morgantown for the home-opener at 1 p.m. ET on August 20.

The men’s team opens with an exhibition at College of Charleston on August 12, and the regular season will officially begin on August 24 against California Baptist at home.