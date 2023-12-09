MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For perhaps the first time all season, West Virginia men’s basketball played better in the second half than the first.

Credit the change of pace to Akok Akok’s return to game action, increased production from depth players or whatever else, but the Mountaineers (4-5) rode a strong second-half performance into a 66-60 victory over Drexel (5-5) Saturday evening at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Saturday’s game also marked a homecoming for Morgantown native and Drexel head coach Zach Spiker. Spiker worked as an administrative assistant for the WVU program from 2002-04 under head coach John Beilein.

“Credit to Coach [Zach] Spiker for coming here and having a great game plan and taking us to the wire,” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “It was a great battle and he’s a really good coach, and I’m sure it was special for him to be back in the Coliseum and get to coach on the floor here.”

The first half of play included sloppy offense on both sides of the court. WVU turned the ball over 10 times, while Drexel added another eight. Still, the Dragons went on three separate runs of five unanswered points or more, and they led the for the majority of the first half.

WVU guard Seth Wilson came into Saturday’s game shooting 23.5% from the field with just one three-pointer in the last three games. Against Drexel, he made 3-of-4 threes on the way to a nine-point showing in the first half. He hit two consecutive deep ones that halted a 9-0 run from Drexel midway through the first half, and he finished the game with 11 points.

“[I saw] Seth get that early one, and you could just tell it was a flip of a switch,” Eilert said. “I kept on trying to go back at him and get him more shots. I’m gonna go to the hot hand whenever I can.”

At the halfway point, WVU trailed 33-31 after Drexel shot 51.9% from the field for the first 20 minutes, but the Mountaineers came out of the halftime locker room scorching hot.

WVU drilled eight of its first 12 shots and started the second half on a 17-9 run before the first media timeout. Like it does when it’s at its best, the WVU ran its offense through center Jesse Edwards in the paint. Edwards scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half Saturday. He has scored 13 points or more in each of WVU’s first nine games.

The Mountaineers shot 48.3% (16-of-30) from the field on the evening, which is their second-best total of the season. They made 51% of their field goals in their 70-57 win over Jacksonville State.

Saturday also marked the last game of point guard Kerr Kriisa’s nine-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits during his time at the University of Arizona. Kriisa is expected to return for WVU’s game against UMass next Saturday.