WVU enters back stretch of regular season in last place in the Big 12 Conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just one game after ending a seven-game losing streak, and one game after dominating Iowa State to snap said losing streak, West Virginia (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) suffered its latest loss Saturday on the road at Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12).

“Every game you lose, it’s rough on us. The coaching staff, they’re not used to losing. And we’re not used to losing,” said senior guard Malik Curry. “Every loss, it weighs on us, especially just coming off a win.”

The Cowboys have zero postseason aspirations due to their postseason ban. On the other hand, the Mountaineers entered Saturday’s game looking to return to the NCAA Tournament’s bubble.

After Saturday, however, the Mountaineers are searching for answers.

“We haven’t been playing up to par, so we need to figure it out as soon as possible,” Curry said.

Curry tallied a team-high 13 points, all of which came after halftime of the 81-58 loss to the Cowboys.

Momentum in Saturday’s game turned completely during the last five minutes of the first half, and the opening six-plus minutes of the second half.

Following a made jump shot by Taz Sherman with 4:50 to play before halftime, Oklahoma State went on an 8-1 run to take a six-point lead into the locker room. The Cowboys stayed hot, scoring 16 of the first 18 points out of the break to take a 20-point advantage.

“They way you start a game, and the way you start the second half, that’s very important. We all know that” said Curry. “The first five to maybe seven minutes (of the second half), they just went on a crazy run.”

West Virginia was outrebounded by 24, and was outscored in the paint by a 40-16 margin. The Mountaineers struggled shooting, making just 7-of-25 three-point attempts and just 4-of-18 layups.

WVU’s three leading scorers, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges, were held to a total of seven points in the second half after tallying 27 prior to halftime.

“As a team, we’ve just got to come together and just figure it out,” said Curry. “Nothing’s easy, especially in this conference. We just got to watch film and just get better. We got to get better day by day.”

Missed layups have been a common problem for WVU this season. But for head coach Bob Huggins, getting the ball inside, or to open shooters anywhere on the floor, is becoming a bigger issue.

“We come off (screens), we’re open. We don’t throw them the ball,” Huggins said. “So then I’m like, I’m on them, ‘Throw it to the first open guy.’ Well now they’re looking at the first open guy, he’s not open but the screener is, and we don’t give them a look. And so consequently, we don’t get it close.”

West Virginia is 2-3 this season against its remaining opponents, though it has yet to play against TCU this season. The Mountaineers will play both of its meetings against the Horned Frogs within a 13-day span.

They will also play three games in three different states over a five-day stretch from Saturday Feb. 19 through Wednesday Feb. 23.

The schedule continues to be daunting in the toughest league in the country, giving WVU little time to find remedies for the problems that have persisted over the last month.

“When you lose, you just got to lock back in. Everybody has to focus,” said Curry. “Everybody had to take it game by game, because we’re in a good conference, so every game matters, and every game is going to count for us.”

West Virginia returns to action on Monday in Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State (13-11, 5-7 Big 12).