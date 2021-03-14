WVU suffers loss at Baylor to conclude road trip

The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) concluded its two-match road trip on Sunday afternoon, as the Mountaineers fell to No. 12 Baylor, 7-0, at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

“We responded well coming from the Texas match on how we competed going into the match against Baylor today,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Baylor is a good team, and they compete very well. Moving into the upcoming weekend of matches, it is important that we consistently compete at our best.”

West Virginia opened doubles play in the No. 2 slot, where freshman Momoko Nagato and junior Nicole Roc dropped a 6-1 decision to Audrey Boch-Collins and Kris Sorokolet. A close match awaited the Mountaineers in the No. 3 position, but redshirt senior Hunter Bleser and freshman Amber Fuller ultimately fell, 6-4, as the Bears picked up the doubles team point.

The final doubles match from the No. 1 slot went unfinished. Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova had the match tied, 5-5, when it was called.

In singles play, Roc opened from the No. 6 position, where she fell to Paula Baranano, 6-2, 6-0. Maslova finished up soon after from the No. 3 slot, as she was defeated by Angie Shakhraichuk, 6-4, 6-2. West Virginia trailed Baylor, 3-0, after Maslova’s contest.

In the No. 5 position, Fuller suffered a two-set loss to Sorokolet, which helped Baylor clinch its fourth team point to decide the match. The final three singles matches were played out.

Bovolskaia finished up from the No. 1 slot against Alicia Herrero Linana, falling in straight sets.

Bleser provided WVU with a hard-fought match in the No. 4 position, but ended up falling to Livia Kraus, 7-5, 7-5.

In the final match of the day, Nagato provided another back-and-forth battle with Jessica Hinojosa in the No. 2 match. However, the freshman ultimately fell in straight sets to Hinojosa, 7-5, 7-5, to conclude Sunday’s contest.

Next up, West Virginia returns to Morgantown to play host to TCU on Friday, March 19, at the Summit Tennis Academy. Opening serve against the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.