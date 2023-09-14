MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Reed Sunahara’s WVU volleyball team (4-6) came into its home opener Thursday with back-to-back wins for the first time in nine games. Though, the Mountaineers could not extend the winning streak to three games after suffering a 3-0 sweep to Old Dominion (6-5) early Thursday.

Freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath played her best game as a Mountaineer Thursday. McGath started the match off hot with seven first-set kills. She finished the match with 11 kills, which beats her previous career-high of 10 kills against Loyola (Md.).

Still, Old Dominion comfortably controlled the first set to the tune of a 25-18 victory.

WVU held a three-point lead in the second set, but the Monarchs rallied for a 25-17 win in the second set.

McGath’s .533 hitting percentage (min. 12 attacks) through two sets would have been the best by a Mountaineer this season. It would drop to .474, which was still a top-five performance by a WVU player through 10 matches.

The third set was a back-and-forth battle. WVU started strong with a 3-0 lead, then the two teams traded leads before the Mountaineers took their second three-point lead of the set when Old Dominion took a timeout with WVU leading 15-12.

The Monarchs came out of the timeout hot, and they finished the set on a 13-8 run to win the set and complete the sweep of the Mountaineers.

Outside hitters Bailey Miller and Hailey Green entered the game as WVU’s leaders in kills. Miller recorded another 11 on Thursday while Green added 10 kills. Setter Lauren DeLo tallied 37 assists.

WVU continues its play in the Mountaineer Invitational with a match against North Dakota State (6-2) at the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Mountaineers conclude the event with a 6 p.m. game against Robert Morris at Friday night in Morgantown.