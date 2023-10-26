MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will travel to Cincinnati to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in their only road dual-meet of the season on Oct. 27-28.

“Cincinnati will be a good challenge for the teams this weekend,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “It is our first road meet in addition to strong competition from Cincinnati. We will look to stay focused on what we can control and work on being better than our last meet.”

This is the first meet for West Virginia since it faced Penn State on Oct. 13-14, in Morgantown.

Senior Danny Berlitz shined for the Mountaineers, winning three individual events against the Nittany Lions. For his effort, Berlitz was named Big 12 Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career.

So far this season, Berlitz has won seven individual events.

The women’s swimming and diving team had strong outings across the board against PSU with freshman Alyssa Martel winning the 1000-yard freestyle and sophomore Ada Szwabinska taking first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood led the way for WVU, winning the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Last season, the women’s swimming and diving defeated Cincinnati, 237-110. The men’s swimming and diving team beat the Bearcats, 179-174.

The meet will begin on Friday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. for diving and 6 p.m. for swimming. Diving will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and swimming will begin at 11 a.m.

Results will be posted on WVUsports.com.