Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards.

West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.

Mullen collected his first career Big 12 Swimmer of the Week as he won the 500 free and 1000 free at the West Virginia State games. The junior secured the first individual victory of the season for the Mountaineers with a winning time of 9:26.45 in the 500 free on the first day of the meet before winning the 1000 free the following day. Mullen also added a second-place finish in the 200 fly with a time of 1:53:01.

In the Mountaineers first meet of the season, McCutchan won three individual events and was a part of two relays that earned first-place finishes. The senior won the 100 back (56.37), 100 free (51:39) and 200 IM (2:07.79) while her 200 medley relay and 400 free relays both ended with top times.

Cheatwood collected her first collegiate win with top times in both the 100 breast (1:03.51) and the 200 breast (2:19.20). The freshman also was a part of the winning relay in the 200 medley relay and finished second and third in the 100 free and 50 free, respectively.

Ekdahl earns his fourth career Diver of the Week after a dominating performance highlighted by breaking the school record in the 3-meter with a 430.20 score. The sophomore also tallied a second-place finish in the 1-meter with a score of 339.60, bringing his total to 13 points contributed in the meet.

Kwong continued the success for the Horned Frogs by breaking the school record and winning the 1-meter with a 324.65 score. The sophomore added a fifth-place finish in the 3-meter to bring her total for the meet to 10 points.

Burman impressed in his first meet as a Horned Frog as he picked up third-place and second-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively. The graduate senior scored 322.80 in the 1-meter and 404.45 in the 3-meter. His 3-meter performance was the second-best in program history.

A full list of the season’s weekly Big 12 Swimming and Diving award winners can be found here.

October 19 Awards

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

William Mullen, WVU, Jr.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week

Max Burman, TCU, Gr. Sr.

Men’s Diver of the Week

David Ekdahl, TCU, So.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Jacqueline McCutchan, WVU, Sr.

Women’s Newcomer of the Week

Mia Cheatwood, WVU, Fr.

Women’s Diver of the Week

Anna Kwong, TCU, So.