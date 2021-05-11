WVU takes season series over Marshall behind early runs, bullpen

West Virginia took the Mountain State crown as they held Marshall off at home 4-1 in the rubber match of the season series between the rivals.

Ten West Virginia pitchers got their names in this contest’s box score, leading with starter Carlson Reed (3-4), who earned the win with a one-run, two-hit performance in three innings. A carousel of nine relievers followed, none of whom worked more than an inning — but they all combined to keep Marshall hitless in the final six innings.

Reed did have one hiccup in the third inning as he walked four batters. He was able to settle down after a meeting with skipper Randy Mazey, keeping the damage to just one unearned run.

“I told him, this is your opportunity to show some maturity and have that short memory we keep talking about,” Mazey said. “You just walked four guys in one inning, but I really need you to forget everything that just happened, put your toe on the rubber, and focus on executing really, really good pitches for this next guy. And he did that.”

Reed and his fellow pitchers got early run support in the second inning as WVU put three runs on the board. Nathan Blasick, Victor Scott and Austin Davis all logged RBIs off starter Raymond Pacella (1-7), who took the loss after a six-inning, four-hit game.

Marshall added its only run on a wild pitch from Reed, allowing Luke Edwards to head home for the score. Paul McIntosh made sure to make up for that run in the bottom of the inning, though, as he sent a solo homer over the left field fence — his 14th of the season, and his third in five games.

Davis, who has logged a hit in seven of WVU’s last nine games, kept this hot offensive streak going. He finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as he bumped his batting average up to .306 on the season.

“This game is a roller-coaster ride, it has ups and downs,” Davis said. “So I’m just making sure I’m having fun at the plate staying in my approach.”

Davis also added a web gem with a diving catch in the fourth inning.

McIntosh, Blasick and Alec Burns each had two hits, while the former two added an RBI each. Hudson Byorick notched a hit as well in the victory.

Edwards and Josh Pigozzo were the only Marshall batters to log a hit on the night.

The victory moves West Virginia to 18-23 overall this season before the Mountaineers close out their home slate with a three-game weekend series against Miami (OH). Marshall falls to 8-33 with the loss and will close out their schedule with a four-game series against UAB at home.

West Virginia also won its 50th game all-time against the Thundering Herd. The series rests at 50-25 in favor of the Mountaineers.