MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There will be plenty of competition on WVU’s special team units this spring as the Mountaineers look to replace their punter and top returner from a season ago.

The return game is the main focus for head coach Neal Brown. That area started off as a threat last season, but by the end of the year, the production saw a drop-off.

In the 2021 opener, Winston Wright nearly took one to the house. He finished with five returns for 217 yards and a long of 98. The following game, it looked like deja vu, as Wright had a 90-yard return for a touchdown against Long Island.

WVU only came close to those numbers in one other game. It had four returns for a total of 84 yards against Oklahoma State. It surpassed 30 total yards in five additional games. Two contests saw a 0 in the final stats.

West Virginia finished with 27 kick returns for 672 yards on the year. Wright was responsible for almost all of that production — 618 yards on 23 returns. He averaged 26.9 per game. The receiver entered the transfer portal in the offseason, and Brown is taking a different approach when looking for his replacement.

“We really came out of the blocks fast last year on kick return, then really struggled afterward. We want to get a bigger body back there on kick-off returns, so we are looking at the running backs,” Brown said.

Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon, redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson, and sophomore Justin Johnson will get opportunities to prove themselves in the return game this spring. Receiver Sam James will also get some reps, but they will look to use him more on punt return.

“Sam James did it in the bowl game and that was on purpose. We would really like him or Davis Mallinger there,” Brown said. “Davis was really good as a punt returner in high school and he was a receiver. He’s got high-end speed and he’s got courage.”

WVU averaged 3.1 yards per punt return last year. It finished with 19 returns for a total of 59 yards.

Receiver Isaiah Esdale was the top performer in that role with 13 returns for 57 yards. He also entered the transfer portal.

When it comes to a punter, the Mountaineers are tasked with replacing Tyler Sumpter, who graduated in 2021. Oliver Straw has made his way to the Mountain State from Melbourne, Australia, and he’s the front runner at the position.

“We’ve got high hopes. It’s going to take time because he’s never had to go out there and do it. He’s been in Australia and he’s played, but he hasn’t had to go behind the line,” Brown said. “He’s got a huge leg and is really powerful. We are going to keep our scheme really simple for him, but I like where we are at right there and we need some of those guys behind him to keep coming.”

Redshirt sophomore Danny King, redshirt junior Kolton McGhee, redshirt junior Leighton Bechdel, and redshirt freshman Ronan Swope are the other punters listed on WVU’s roster.