WVU bandit Tyrin Bradley after a sack in the Backyard Brawl. (Photo: Nick Farrell).

Mountaineers Brawl their way to 17-6 victory over Pitt – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's win in the Backyard Brawl wasn't exactly pretty, but it was definitely gritty. It was that grit that led to a 17-6 victory over the Panthers in the first showdown between the two teams in Morgantown since 2011.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU’s Week 5 matchup at TCU (2-1) on September 30 will be played at 8 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

WVU is 7-5 all-time against TCU in 12 matchups dating back to 1984.

In games played in Fort Worth, the Mountaineers are 3-2.

WVU will take on Texas Tech (1-2) this week in Morgantown.