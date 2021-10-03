WVU tennis advances to ITA Super Regionals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped up a stellar weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, at the Liberty Tennis Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“It was a good weekend of competition for us. We performed well across the board,” said coach Miha Lisac. “These are important steps in our team building process and the players are continuing to buy into our team culture. We’re looking forward to hosting the Martha Thorn Invitational in two weeks.”

Doubles Recap

WVU’s doubles opened the final day of competition with a bang going 2-0.

No.1-seed freshman Camilla Bossi and sophomore Ting-Pei Chang remain undefeated throughout the 2021 fall circuit after defeating William & Mary’s Emma Fernald and Alisia Manolescu, 6-3.

Junior Penny Hsieh paired with sophomore Momoko Nagato finished doubles play for the Mountaineers right on trend. Hsieh and Nagato upset the No.2-seed Nicole Kiefer and Amber O’Dell from UVA, 6-0.

Singles Recap

During the singles round of 16, the No.9-seed freshman Kendall Kovick pulled the upset to defeat JMU’s No. 7-seed Kylie Moulin, 6-4, 7-5.

No.11-seed Nagato secured WVU’s final singles win of the weekend after battling it out against VT’s Katie Andreini. The sophomore claimed the first set, 7-6(7), before stumbling to Andreini in the second, 1-6. Nagato was able to put away the match in the final frame with a 6-2 victory.

Freshman and No.10-seed, Bossi, fell in a toe-to-toe contest against UVA’s No.3-seed Hibah Shaikh. After falling short, 2-6, in the first set, Bossi forced the tiebreaker by winning the second, 6-3. Ultimately, the No.3-seed got the best of the freshman and took the match, 6-4.

No.12-seed Michaela Kucharova suffered the Mountaineers second loss on the third and final day of competition. The freshman put up a fight against William & Mary’s Hedda Gurholt, but fell short after two-straight sets, 4-6, 3-6.

Doubles Results

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Emma Fernald/Alisia Manolescu (W&M), 6-3

Momoko Nagato/Penny Hsieh (WVU) def. Nicole Kiefer/Amber O’Dell (UVA), 6-3

Singles Results

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Kylie Moulin (JMU), 6-4, 7-5

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Katie Andreini (VT), 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-2

Hibah Shaikh (UVA) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Hedda Gurholt (W&M) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-4, 6-3

Looking Ahead

The Mountaineers are off next week but return to competition when they host the Martha Thorn Invitational, from Oct. 15-17. West Virginia welcomes JMU, Louisville and Penn State to its annual tournament.

Following competition in Morgantown, WVU will send No.9-seed Kovick and No.11-seed Nagato, as well as both doubles pairs (Bossi/Chang and Nagato/Hsieh) to ITA Atlantic Super Regional at Virginia, from Oct. 22-25. This is the first time ITA is hosting a Super Regional tournament.

