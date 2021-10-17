WVU tennis caps Martha Thorn Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped off the Martha Thorn Invitational with singles play against Penn State on Sunday afternoon at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.

“It was a good weekend of competition for us. We’re glad that we can have tough matches throughout the fall circuit,” coach Miha Lisac said. “We learn a lot from these competitive situations. We had a good bounce back in doubles from the start of this weekend’s tournament and we’re looking forward to doing the same thing in singles at ITA Super Regionals.”

Singles Recap

The Mountaineers went 2-4 in singles play against the Nittany Lions to close the final day of competition.

Freshman Michaela Kucharova bagged West Virginia their first win of the day defeating Gracey Hirsch, 6-4, 6-0.

WVU fell in three consecutive matches against PSU. Sophomore Ting-Pei Chang dropped the first match, 6-3, 6-0, to Sofiya Chekhlystova, before freshmen Kendall Kovick and Camilla Bossi also came up short. Gabby O’Gorman defeated Kovick (6-1, 6-1), while Bossi fell short, 6-3, 6-4, to Karly Friedland.

Changing the momentum, senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia claimed the 7-6(1), 6-2 victory over Sydney Weinberg to secure her second singles win of the weekend, and WVU’s final victory of the day.

Sophomore Momoko Nagato squared off against Olivia Ryan in the tournament’s final match. After dominating the first set, 6-1, Nagato dropped the second, 7-6(3), to force the super tiebreaker. The two went toe-to-toe, but the Ryan outlasted the sophomore to claim the win, 10-8.

With the two singles victories in the final day, West Virginia finished the weekend with 15 wins between singles and doubles play.

Singles Results

Sofiya Chekhlystova (PSU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-3, 6-0

Gabby O’Gorman (PSU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-1, 6-1

Karly Friedland (PSU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-3, 6-4

Anastasia Bovolskaiia (WVU) def. Sydney Weinberg (PSU), 7-6(1), 6-2

Olivia Ryan (PSU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 1-6, 7-6(3) [10-8]

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Gracey Hirsch (PSU), 6-4, 6-0

Looking Ahead

The Mountaineers have a quick turn-around as they travel to Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Super Regionals, from Oct. 22-25.

WVU will send Kovick and Nagato to compete in the singles quarterfinals round. No.9-seed Kovick will go toe-to-toe with No.1-seed Alexandra Viktorovich from Old Dominion, while Nagato is scheduled to play W&M’s Gurholt.



West Virginia is set to face VCU and JMU in the doubles semifinals round. No.1-seed Bossi and Chang will battle it out against No.5-seed Gabriela Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna from VCU. Nagato and Hsieh go against JMU’s No.3-seed Kylie Moulin and Daria Afanasyeva.