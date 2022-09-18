MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped tournament action at the Wahoowa Invitational on Sunday afternoon, at the Virginia Tennis Courts at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“This was a great weekend for us to start the fall season,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We saw a lot of great competition from our players. It’s always important to us as we build the program that we are growing as competitors. It’s good to challenge ourselves against the top competition and gauge how much progress we’ve made, and what feedback we need to apply to our efforts these next few months.”

The Mountaineers finished the weekend with eight wins, tallying five singles wins and three singles victories.

Doubles Results Day 1 (Fri., Sept. 16)

Julia Adams/Natasha Subhash (UVA) def. Kendall Kovick/Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-1

Sara Ziodato/Nicole Kiefer (UVA) def. Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2

Single Results Day 1 (Fri., Sept. 16)

Natasha Subhash (UVA) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2, 2-6, 11-9

Sara Ziodato (UVA) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 7-5, 6-1

Julia Adams (UVA) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 7-6 (7), 3-0 Ret.

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Nicole Kiefer (UVA), 4-6, 6-1, 10-5

Doubles Results Day 2 (Sat., Sept. 17)

Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana def. Adeline Flach/Anastasia Astakhova (AU), 6-4

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Maia Sung/Leena Bennetto (PRIN), 7-6 (7-3)

Singles Results Day 2 (Sat., Sept. 17)

Daria Frayman (PRIN) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-2

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Adeline Flach (AU), 6-3, 7-6(8)

Leena Bennetto (PRIN) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-1, 7-5

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Grace Joyce (PRIN), 6-1, 6-3

Anastasia Astakhova (AU) def. Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU), 6-3, 6-4

Doubles Results Day 3 (Sun., Sept. 18)

Tatsiana Sansnouskaya/Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-1

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Alexandra Viktorovitch/Allison Isaacs (ODU), 7-5

Singles Results Day 3 (Sun., Sept. 18)

Tatsiana Sansnouskaya (ODU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 7-6 (4), 6-2

Alexandra Viktorovitch (ODU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-1

Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-4

Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2, 2-6, 10-5

Allison Isaacs (ODU) def. Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

WVU returns to the Mountain State to co-host Thunder in the Mountains alongside Marshall for the third time since 2019. The three-day tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 23-25, in Charleston, West Virginia. The Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd are set to welcome Cincinnati and VCU.