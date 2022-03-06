The West Virginia University tennis team concluded its weekend homestand with a 4-3 loss to Delaware, on Sunday, March 6, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

“We came out with more energy in doubles, compared to yesterday,” Mountaineers coach Miha Lisac said. “The team on the court today during singles and competed well, but we’re not playing with a lot of confidence. Every match from here on out, will be a battle. We have two opportunities next week to dig ourselves out of this rut and get in a better spot, before we head into conference play.”

Sunday’s contest with doubles play, as freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang were able to notch the first win for the Mountaineers, topping Eliza Askarova and Julieta Honrubia, 6-1.

Next up, senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova battled back-and-forth with Samantha Svendsen and Isabella Montana, but was ultimately outlasted, 6-4.

The doubles point was left to freshmen pair, Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova. The pair fell, 3-6, to Alina Vasilenko and Dominika Sujova, to give Delaware the doubles point.

Lipatova puts the Mountaineers on the board, with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Svendsen. Following the freshman’s win, Chang falls to Vasilenko (2-6, 6-7) to give the Fightin’ Blue Hens the advantage.

Bovolskaia and Honrubia battled through three sets. The senior took the first set, 6-4, before falling in the second, 4-6, to force the tie-break. Honrubia was able to outlast Bovolskaia, 6-4.

In the No. 1 slot, Delaware secures the match, after Kovick fell to Askarova. The freshman claimed the first set, 6-4, to come up short in the second, 6-7, forcing the tie-breaker set. In the final set of the matchup, the freshman fell 3-6.

Bossi defeats Sujova in two-straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to put another point on the board for the Mountaineers. To conclude the matchup, Kucharova tops Montana in two sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles Results

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Eliza Askarova/Julieta Honrubia (UD), 6-1

Alina Vasilenko/Dominika Sujova (UD) def. Kendall Kovick/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-3

Samantha Svendsen/Isabella Montana (UD) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-4

Singles Results

Eliza Askarova (DEL) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

Alina Vasilenko (DEL) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 7-6, 6-2

Juliete Honrubia (DEL) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Samantha Svendsen (DEL), 7-5, 7-5

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Isabella Montana (DEL), 7-5, 6-1

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Dominika Sujova (DEL), 6-1, 6-3

Looking Ahead

West Virginia continues its homestand against Michigan State on Wednesday, March 9. First serve against the Spartans is set for 10 a.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

