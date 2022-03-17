The West Virginia University tennis team opens Big 12 Conference play at home as No. 6 Texas travels to Morgantown on Friday, March 18. First serve against the Longhorns is set for 2 p.m. ET, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.

“We are all excited to start the Big 12 portion of our schedule,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “No better way to gauge ourselves and our efforts than to welcome last year’s national champions, Texas, to Morgantown.”

The Mountaineers (7-7, 0-0 Big 12) and the Longhorns (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the 10th time since joining the Big 12. West Virginia is seeking its first win over Texas. A season ago, UT defeated WVU, 7-0, on March 12, in Austin.

Texas is currently ranked No. 6 nationally and has won its last four matches, dating back to Feb. 27. The Longhorns’ only losses come from No. 64 Stanford (5-2), No. 4 NC State (4-3) and to No. 8 Oklahoma (4-1) at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) National Team Indoor Championship.

West Virginia is coming off a 7-0 sweep against Towson, on March 12. The Mountaineers won all three doubles, 6-1, before continuing the sweep through singles play. Freshman Camilla Bossi took her 2022 spring slate singles record to 10-1, and currently leads the team with an overall 18-5 record.

