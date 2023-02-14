The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18, is a sellout.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas Tech game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

The Texas Tech game is a True Blue contest, presented by Highmark West Virginia. Fans are asked to wear their Mountaineer blue to the game. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue WVU foam finger. Be sure to get to your seats early as the National Anthem will be performed by Morgantown native and Master Gunnery Sergeant Peter Wilson of the White House Marine Band.