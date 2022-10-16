MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1.

WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a thrilling victory over Baylor Thursday night. Tony Mathis ran for a career-high 163 yards, WVU’s defense created three turnovers, and Casey Legg drilled the game-winning field goal with just over 30 seconds remaining.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, was idle in Week 7, and has lost each of its last two games. However, the Red Raiders are undefeated at home this year.

Tickets for WVU’s three remaining home games against No. 8 TCU, Oklahoma and No. 17 Kansas State remain on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU-GAME.