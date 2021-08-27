WVU tops Old Dominion

The West Virginia University volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep against Old Dominion, on Friday evening, at the ODU Volleyball Center, in Norfolk, Va. The Mountaineers took the lead in set scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12.



“I thought we played much better tonight than we did this morning,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “We have to keep getting better in all phases of our games. We’ll be back at it tomorrow when we play Hampton.”



Fifth year middle blocker Briana Lynch finished the match with a team-high 10 kills for a hitting efficiency of .615, while senior outside hitter Kristin Lux recorded 9 kills, good for a 1.00 hitting efficiency.

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas recorded 26 assists and seven digs in the match, while fifth year defensive specialist Alexa Hastings recorded nine digs on the evening.



The Mountaineers posted a season-high 39 kills, good for a .286 hitting efficiency, and 14 team blocks in the win. The Monarchs had 24 kills for a .023 hitting efficiency and 11 team blocks. Of note, Kira Smith led Old Dominion’s offense with eight kills.



The Mountaineers opened with a 25-19 win in the first set, hitting .132 with 16 kills. The set began with alternating points between the teams before WVU went on a 5-0 run to take a 10-5 lead. WVU held the lead for most of the first set, but the Monarchs came back with a few runs of their own. Ultimately, the Mountaineers came out on top winning after a 4-0 run.



WVU opened the second set with another 4-0 run, but ODU followed with one of their own. A few more Mountaineer runs helped the team extend its lead and the Monarchs could not keep up. A 4-0 West Virginia run put the Mountaineers at 24-13. Old Dominions Hailey Duncan had a kill, and the team capitalized on an attack error to come within 10 points, but WVU took the set 25-14.



After alternating points, West Virginia jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the third set and never looked back. Old Dominion added a few points here and there, but WVU used a 5-0 run to beat the Monarchs in the final set and took the 3-0 win.



West Virginia continues action at the ODU Invitational on Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m. ET when the Mountaineers take on Hampton.