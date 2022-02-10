WVU track and field splits for weekend action

The West Virginia University track and field team will split for a trio of meets on Feb. 11-12.

Part of the team will attend the David Hemery Valentine Invite in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Track and Tennis Center, on Friday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Another small group will attend the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, at the Lied-Recreation Athletic Facility, on Feb. 11-12, with both days beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

A majority of the team will attend the Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia, at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex on Feb. 11-12. Friday’s events will begin at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday’s start at 11 a.m.

Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

WVU last saw action in Akron, Ohio, for the Akron Invitational, at the Stile Athletics Field House on Feb. 4-5. Sophomore Cassandra Williamson took first place in the 800-meter gold division race, finishing in a time of 2:11.10. She was followed by sophomore Petal Palmer, who finished first in the mile blue division race in a time of 5:02.11.

The Mountaineers last competed in Boston at the Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener on Dec. 4, when sophomore Ceili McCabe broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run, finishing in a time of 8:52.52 for first place.

WVU competed at Marshall in two of its three indoor meets last season, attending the Thundering Herd Invitational and the Marshall Classic. Ellie Gardner (pole vault; 3.70m), Jo-Lauren Keane (600m – 1:35.01), Hayley Jackson (800m – 2:09.3) and Marianne Abdalah (3,000m – 10:08.53) all captured first in their respective events at the Thundering Herd Invitational. Additionally, Abigale Mullings captured first in the Marshall Classic’s high jump competition.

West Virginia last saw action against Iowa State at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championship, where the Mountaineers placed eighth overall, and the Cyclones followed behind, placing ninth.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.