Mountaineer runners were busy this weekend, competing at three events at three different sites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team split for a trio of meets on Feb. 11-12.

Part of the team attended the David Hemery Valentine Invite in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Track and Tennis Center, on Friday, Feb. 11. Another small group attended the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, at the Lied-Recreation Athletic Facility, on Feb. 11-12.

A majority of the team attended the Marshall Classic, in Huntington, West Virginia, at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex on Feb. 11-12.

“We had a lot of great performances,” said coach Sean Cleary. “I wanted to see a little more improvement from a few individuals, but I feel we did move forward as an entire group over the last few days.”

Staring off with action at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane ran in the 800-meter, finishing in a time of 2:07.90, good for fifth place. She was joined by sophomore Cassandra Williamson, who placed 11th in a time of 2:09.61.

“Cassandra continues to drop time each time she races,” said Cleary. “She and I both believe she has a few more seconds in her before the winter ends.

“Jo, again running another strong indoor 800. It was a little bit of a letdown after her stellar school record two weeks ago. Gaining more experience on the indoor circuit will only enhance her outdoor season.”

A majority of the team competed at the Marshall Invitational, where two Mountaineers placed first in their respective events. On Friday, sophomore Abigale Mullings placed first in the high jump competition with a height of 1.64 meters on Saturday.

Sophomore Maria Kaylor placed first in Saturday’s mile. Kaylor finished the race in a time of 5:06.98.

West Virginia caps the 2021-22 indoor track and field regular season when the team splits for a pair of matches from Feb. 18-19. Part of the team will travel to the Penn State Tune Up at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Feb. 18. Additionally, part of the team will attend the JDL DMR Invitational at the JDL Fast Track, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 18-19.