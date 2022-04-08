The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Saturday’s action will begin with field events at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by track events at noon. Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.



The Mountaineers last saw action at the Mason Spring Invitational on April 11, 2021, when West Virginia earned two first-place finishes at George Mason Stadium.

Overall, WVU competed in nine events. Then-junior Myesha Nott placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 12.06 meters, while then-redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.87.

Last week, WVU hosted the Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

West Virginia earned four individual first-place finishes and a 4×400 meter relay win on Saturday, April 2. The 4×400 meter relay team of senior Tessa Constantine, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane and sophomore Emily Oiler finished in a time of 3:50.28.

Also, on the track, redshirt senior Hayley Jackson took first in the 800-meter run. Jackson finished in a time of 2:08.80. Redshirt junior Charlotte Wood finished the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:30.85.

A pair of Mountaineers tallied first-place finishes in field events. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Stair finished the pole vault competition with a height of 3.66 meters, while sophomore Abigail Mullings won the high jump competition with a height of 1.68 meters.