MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Wednesday’s contest against KU will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is 16-6 all time against Kansas, including 8-3 in games played in Lawrence. WVU has won 13 of the last 15 meetings with the Jayhawks, dating back to Feb. 10, 2015. That includes 10 consecutive unbeaten matchups from Feb. 10, 2015 – Feb. 27, 2021.

Last season, Kansas claimed both contests, beginning with a 65-47 win in Morgantown, before recording a 74-63 victory in Lawrence.

Kansas enters Wednesday’s matchup with an overall record of 12-4 and a 2-3 mark in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks are coming off a pair of losses last week, with their most recent defeat coming to then-No. 19 Oklahoma, 74-80, on Jan. 14.

West Virginia is coming off a big, 74-65 win over then-No. 18/17 Baylor on Jan. 15, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The victory marked the Mountaineers’ first over the Bears since March 6, 2017, when WVU claimed the 2017 Big 12 Tournament title. The win also was West Virginia’s first win over Baylor at home in program history.

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly (18), fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith (16), senior guard Jayla Hemingway (16) and junior forward Kylee Blacksten (15) all finished in double figures to lead the Mountaineers to the upset win.

Hemingway recorded her second double-double of the season, posting 16 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.

Entering Wednesday’s contest, West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 56.3 points per game this season. WVU ranks No. 31 nationally in the category. The Mountaineers also lead the league in turnover margin (8.12) and steals per game (10.7). Additionally, the Mountaineers are second in the league in turnovers forced per game (20.88).