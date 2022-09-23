An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night.

The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting Texas Tech 4-1 in the first frame. Out of the half, Texas Tech broke through in the 47th minute when Molly Skurcenski sent the ball out of senior keeper Kayza Massey’s outstretched reach. However, senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon gave the Mountaineers the equalizer just seconds later at the 47:51 mark to level the score line.

Senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand got control of the ball in the box and flicked it behind her, giving McCutcheon the opportunity to send a strike toward the far post. The goal marked the Murphy, Texas, native’s first of the season and the fifth of her career, while Vallerand’s assist was her first of the campaign and fourth of her career.

In the final stats, West Virginia outshot Texas Tech, 9-6, and the Mountaineers also held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. WVU earned four corner kicks in the match, compared to two for the Red Raiders. Along with her goal, McCutcheon tallied a pair of shots, while sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran paced the offense with three shots, all of which were placed on goal.

Defensively, Massey made just one save in the match, but her athletic effort in the stop was key to keeping TTU from taking the lead in the waning minutes of the match. On the other end, Red Raider goalie Madison White saved five West Virginia shots.

With Thursday’s draw, the Mountaineers remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference openers, boasting an overall record of 9-0-2 in openers since joining the league in 2012. WVU also moves to 9-3-2 all-time over the Red Raiders, including 3-1-1 in games played in Lubbock.

Up next, West Virginia completes its first weekend of league play with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to compete against Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. Kickoff at Cyclone Sports Complex is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.