West Virginia University and men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert released a statement reguarding the status of forward Akok Akok Sunday morning.

“Akok is recovering at his home in Morgantown. He will continue to be monitored and evaluated by our medical team,” read the brief statement.

Akok, who transferred to WVU this offseason after one year at Georgetown, suffered a medical emergency Friday night during the Mountaineers’ charity exhibition game in Morgantown against George Mason. The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel. Akok was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Eilert stated after the game that Akok was in stable condition, and was texting some of his teammates.