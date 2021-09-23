WVU volleyball opens Big 12 play against Oklahoma

West Virginia volleyball looks to take its historic start to the season into league play as it begins its Big 12 schedule against Oklahoma in a back-to-back series at the WVU Coliseum. First serves are set for Friday at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, and both matches will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (10-1) began the season with 10 straight victories, but the streak was snapped after they squared off with No. 20 Penn State to cap off the three-match Mountaineer Invitational. There were plenty of positives throughout the weekend, however, as WVU still left the court with a pair of straight set wins to open the Coliseum.

“Last week was a really good test for us, playing a really good Penn State team,” said WVU coach Reed Sunahara. “We learned a lot, and now we’re looking forward to starting the season with Oklahoma this weekend.”

West Virginia enters the league slate as one of the Big 12’s strongest teams statistically, both at the team and individual level. The Mountaineers boast one of the strongest defenses in the Big 12, topping the lists of opponent hitting percentage (.116), opponent assists (8.39 per set) and opponent kills (9.47 per set)

Captain Alexa Hasting is a major contributor to this stat with 4.25 digs per set, as is middle blocker Briana Lynch, who logs 1.39 blocks per set.

The Sooners (6-5) enter the weekend with a pair of wins in their last two matches, capping off a rocky non-conference schedule. They opened the season at home, hosting the Oklahoma Invitational, but walked off the court winless in three matches. Through 11 matches, the Sooners have yet to take a win from a Power Five opponent.

WVU isn’t underestimating its opponent, however. Sunahar says the Sooners are a good team, and their early record isn’t quite indicative of how they play.

“We’re looking forward to playing them,” Sunahara said. “Hopefully we can expose some of their weaknesses, and they’re going to try to do the same to us. We’ve got to make sure that we’re doing good things that can help us score points.”