WVU volleyball returns after bye week

Following its first bye week of the season, WVU travels to Kansas State for a two-match series in Manhattan, Kansas, from Oct. 14-15, at Bramlage Coliseum.



Thursday’s match will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by a match on Friday at 8 p.m. Friday’s action will be carried live on ESPNU.

Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.



“After a bye week, we are looking forward to stepping on the court again, said coach Reed Sunahara. “We are going to apply what we’ve been working on.”

The Mountaineers (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) and the Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) will meet for the 21st time since 1999. Kansas State leads the all-time series, 11-7.



In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia suffered a pair of losses to Texas from Sept. 30-Oct. 1. On Thursday evening, the Longhorns took the match from the Mountaineers in set scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19. On Friday, WVU suffered a 3-0 loss in set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21. Overall, WVU averaged 11.67 kills per set for a .158 hitting efficiency. The squad tallied 10.50 assists per set and 12.33 digs per set on the weekend.

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 26th in her career after recording a team-high 30 assists and 12 digs.



K-State is coming off of a bye week. The squad last saw action in a series split at Oklahoma, as the Wildcats claimed a four-set victory in their last outing on October 2. Holly Bonde recorded a career-high 20 kills in the win, while Aliyah Carter recorded her eighth double-double of the season (15 kills, 17 digs).

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers return home for a two-match series against Baylor, at the WVU Coliseum, from Oct. 22-23. Friday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday’s match at 5 p.m.

Friday’s match will be the annual Luau night. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a gold/blue lei as part of the promotion. It will also be a Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m.





Saturday’s match will be the annual Pink match presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. There will be a pink ribbon giveaway to the first 500 fans. The WVU Cancer Institute will be on site selling shirts for a minimum $10 donation. It will be Mountaineer Kids Club Day for WVU volleyball with a special giveaway and food for Kids Club members in attendance, as well as a t-shirt pickup day. The MKC mascot Musket as well as Mr. Twister will be in attendance.