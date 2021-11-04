WVU volleyball sweeps Kansas

The West Virginia University volleyball team swept Kansas on Thursday evening in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (15-7, 5-6 Big 12) took the match from the Jayhawks (12-10, 4-7 Big 12) in set scores of 25-18, 30-28 and 25-15.

“I thought it was a great win,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “Kansas is a great team. I thought we did some really nice things. You know, we have to clean some stuff up. Tomorrow is going to be another battle, and I am looking forward to it. We just need to keep getting better one game at a time.”

West Virginia was led by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell who recorded her seventh double-double of the season with a match-high 13 kills and a match-high 13 digs.

Additionally, four Mountaineers tallied double-digit scores, including senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who recorded 33 assists, and senior outside hitter Natali Petrova who added 12 kills.

Fifth-year senior libero Alexa Hasting and sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes both recorded 10 digs on the night.

WVU finished the match, hitting .176 with 44 kills and seven team blocks.

West Virginia opened set one and took an early 10-4 lead to force a Kansas timeout. KU came back with a few scoring runs to bring the set to 17-15 in favor of WVU. The Mountaineers went on a 3-0 run to force a Jayhawks timeout, 20-15. A pair of kills from Lux brought the score to set point for the Mountaineers, 24-17. KU held on for one more point, but ultimately WVU took set one, 25-18.

Kansas opened set two with a kill, and then the teams traded points. A 3-0 KU scoring run led to a WVU timeout, 12-9. WVU followed the timeout with a 5-1 scoring run to take the lead,14-13. The Jayhawks responded with a 4-0 scoring run of its own. After trading scoring runs, WVU hit set point. The teams battled back and forth for the win. WVU took set two from KU, 30-28.

The Jayhawks opened the third set and continued to take the lead 4-1. Following a KU scoring run, WVU hit back and went 4-0 to take the lead, 5-4. After a few traded points, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 scoring run. During the run, Petrova recorded five straight kills. WVU continued to hold the lead and secured set three after a 4-0 scoring run to end the set, 25-15.

West Virginia returns to the court on Friday for another match against Kansas. First serve is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be carried live on ESPNU.

