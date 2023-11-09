West Virginia volleyball (9-18, 2-11 Big 12) lost the first of two games against Texas Tech (9-16, 2-11 Big 12) in Lubbock Thursday night in three sets.

WVU’s slow night was foreshadowed in the first set when Texas Tech sprinted to an 8-2 lead after the game’s first 10 points. The Mountaineers rallied for a 4-2 run in the middle of the frame to cut the lead down to 17-9, but Texas Tech won the opening set 25-12.

The Mountaineers first – and only – lead of the night came when WVU took a 1-0 advantage in the second set off a TTU attack error. They lost the second frame 25-15.

Through two sets, WVU sported a measly -0.048 hit percentage with 12 kills, two blocks and no aces. The Red Raiders tallied seven aces in the first two frames, and they coasted to a 25-10 third-set victory.

WVU finished the match with a -0.091 hit percentage and 30 total errors.

Freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich led all Mountaineers with six kills.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will meet again at 4 p.m. ET Friday evening in Lubbock.