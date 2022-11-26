West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night.

WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle against an SEC foe.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

WVU vs. Florida hoops game information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon

TV Channel: ESPNU

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Florida leads 3-7 since 1963

Last meeting: Florida 85, West Virginia 80 in Morgantown, West Virginia in 2021

Florida vs. WVU matchup preview

The Mountaineers are off to a 4-1 start to this season, with the lone blemish on the win-loss record being Thursday’s loss against nationally-ranked Purdue.

West Virginia is averaging 80.2 points per game, and is outscoring its opponents by nearly 17 points per contest. One thing that has aided the Mountaineers’ effort so far this year has been better shooting results.

WVU is shooting just over 50 percent from the floor, and over 35 percent from beyond the arc, both of which are improved marks from a season ago. Bob Huggins’ group had an excellent shooting performance against Portland State on Friday, as it made 60.8 percent of its overall shot attempts and 7-of-16 attempts from three-point land.

Veteran guards Erik Stevenson (14.0 ppg) and Joe Toussaint (11.5), and forward Tre Mitchell (11.8), lead West Virginia in scoring. Huggins collected career win No. 921 with his team’s victory over Portland State. That moved him past Jim Calhoun for third place on the NCAA DI men’s basketball all-time wins list.

The Gators are off to a 4-2 start this year. Florida lost its PK Legacy Tournament opener to Xavier, who WVU will play on Dec. 3, and then rebounded to beat Oregon State Friday.

Fifth-year senior Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. The 6-foot-11 forward, however, has been held to just 11.5 points per contest during his team’s two games in Portland.

Castleton scored a team-high 21 points against the Mountaineers two seasons ago in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Sophomore guard Richard Will is the lone other Gators player to enter Sunday’s game averaging double-digits in scoring this year. Will is scoring at a 14.5 clip, and leads his team with 12 made 3-pointers on the year.

Tipoff between West Virginia and Florida is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday evening on ESPNU.