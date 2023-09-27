MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the Oct. 18 men’s soccer match between WVU and Marshall at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is officially sold out to the general public.

Students with a valid student ID will be admitted into the stadium on gameday on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release.

This year’s Mountain State Derby will pit two teams that are currently ranked in the top five in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which is the national poll of record in Division I men’s soccer.

Marshall leads the Sun Belt standings through the first two rounds of play, and is the only team with a 2-0 conference record. WVU has earned two points from a pair of draws against conference opponents, but picked up a 2-1 win Tuesday in a nonconference tilt with UNC Greensboro.

WVU holds a 16-7-2 advantage in the men’s soccer series with Marshall, but the Thundering Herd earned a 1-0 victory last season when the two teams met as Sun Belt Conference foes for the first time.

In the fall of 2021, the two sides played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in Huntington. In the spring 2021 season, WVU coach Dan Stratford got the better of Marshall head coach Chris Grassie in the form of a 1-0 victory in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were the last team to beat the Thundering Herd that season before it went on to win the national championship.

Dick Dlesk Stadium seats 1,650 fans. The WVU men’s soccer attendance record was set in September 2009, when 2,938 fans watched the Mountaineers fall to UC Santa Barbara.

In 2021, the Mountaineers defeated Ohio State 1-0 in front of 2,443 spectators, the largest crowd during Stratford’s tenure as head coach and second-largest for a men’s soccer match at Dick Dlesk Stadium.

Sun Belt play continues for WVU Saturday at Georgia State.

The Mountaineers return home next week for a pair of fixtures, including their final nonconference game of the regular season against Loyola (Maryland). Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.