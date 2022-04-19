Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's meeting with Pitt at PNC Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia fans will have to wait a few more hours than they originally planned, but another installment of the Backyard Brawl on the diamond will be played this week.

The second meeting of the year between WVU and Pittsburgh was pushed back to Wednesday April 20, due to expected weather conditions in the Pittsburgh area Tuesday.

However, no matter which day the game is played, it will be special. Not just because of the rivalry between the two programs, but because it will be played at PNC Park – home of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s big-league meeting between the Mountaineers and the Panthers.

WVU vs Pittsburgh baseball game information

Date: April 20

Location: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WVU record: 22-12

Pittsburgh record: 21-13

All-time series: West Virginia leads 110-93 since 1895

Last meeting: Pittsburgh defeated WVU 9-6 in Pittsburgh.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Pittsburgh probable starter: TBA

WVU vs. Pittsburgh preview

The 204th meeting between the two programs will now begin at 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams are coming off of home weekend series against Top 10 opponents.

Pittsburgh was able to take two out of three games played against then-No. 8 Virginia. The two ACC schools split the first two contests of the series, before the Panthers edged the Cavaliers 4-1 in the series finale.

Of note, Pitt’s lone loss of the weekend was an 18-0 drubbing by visiting UVA.

Meanwhile, inside Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this past weekend, the Mountaineers were unable to come away with a third-straight conference series victory.

WVU split the opening two games of the set against then-No. 5 Oklahoma State. However, after holding the Cowboys to just four runs combined through the first two games, West Virginia surrendered a baker’s dozen in a 13-3 loss on Sunday in the series finale.

Dating back to the most-recent meeting between West Virginia and Pittsburgh, the Panthers have now won nine of their last 12 games played. Randy Mazey’s club is 8-4 over that same time period.

Junior catcher Tatem Levins, who was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and a homer against WVU on March 30, continues to pace Pitt with a .333 batting average. Junior outfielder Kyle Hess is just behind him, hitting at a .330 clip.

All eight Panthers players who qualify for statistical leadership have a batting average of at least .286.

McGwire Holbrook continues to lead the way for WVU at the plate. The sophomore catcher/DH owns a .354 batting average, and also leads the Mountaineers in OPS (.981) and slugging percentage (.563).

As a team, West Virginia keeps stealing bases at a historic rate.

Victor Scott II stole base No. 30 on the year Saturday, which set the individual single-season program record for steals. Additionally, that was the 115th stolen base for the Mountaineers, which also set a new program record for steals in a single season.

Scott and WVU rank second in the NCAA in stolen bases. Fellow outfielder Austin Davis ranks 10th in the country, and second in the Big 12, in steals.

WVU is 3-0 all-time in games played at PNC Park, which includes a pair of wins over the Panthers.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s matchup.