WVU wins fifth straight in bullpen battle with Dayton

Make that five in a row for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers took down Dayton to close out the weekend with a doubleheader sweep 12-6, marking the fifth straight win for WVU — the longest streak of the season.

WVU and Dayton duked it out in a bullpen battle, combining for 15 arms in the 7-inning contest. Ben Abernathy (2-0) was the winning pitcher for WVU, striking out three batters in 2.1 innings — the longest appearance of any pitcher in the game.

“He started the first game at second base, got a hit, got a stolen base, then came in and throws two pretty good innings,” said WVU skipper Randy Mazey. “That’s a pretty good day for a two-way guy.”

West Virginia’s leadoff hitters — Austin Davis in the one hole, and Tyler Doanes in the double-leadoff nine hole — motored the Mountaineers’ scoring, combining for six RBIs on three hits, including a double for each. Davis also added two steals, while Doanes walked twice in the win.

The Mountaineers took advantage of a struggling Dayton pitching staff that allowed multiple runs in four of WVU’s six innings at the plate. Things got especially tough for the Flyers in the fourth inning as they trotted five different pitchers to the mound, allowing three runs on just two hits.

“They’re doing what we’re doing, finding guys who can pitch for them down the stretch,” “Sometimes you can tell in one hitter if they can or they can’t, so I don’t blame them at all for doing what they were doing.”

In total, Dayton hit four Mountaineer batsmen and walked eight. West Virginia also walked eight batters, but the Flyers finished unbruised.

Kevin Brophy made his final appearance for the Mountaineers at Monongalia County Ballpark. The fifth-year senior logged a 1-for-3 game with a double, adding a pair of runs and a walk.

“He’s been around for five years now, it’s been a long time since we hadn’t had Broph’ on the field,” Mazey said. “I know from a personal standpoint, I sure am going to miss him.”

The Mountaineers are off during the week before they head to Texas to face the Longhorns, the No. 2 in the Big 12. First pitch in the series opener is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Longhorn Network.