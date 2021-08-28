WVU wins final match of ODU Invitational

The West Virginia University volleyball team earned a 3-1 win against Hampton, on Saturday afternoon, at the ODU Volleyball Center, in Norfolk, Va. The Lady Pirates took the first set with a score of 25-23, but the Mountaineers took the lead in the final three sets with scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-11.

“It was a good weekend for us,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “We learned a lot about ourselves. We have a lot to work on in a short time as we start preparing for Michigan and Navy. We have to keep getting 1% better.”

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas captured her second double-double this weekend with season highs, 52 assists and 11 digs in the match.

Four Mountaineers recorded double-digit kills in tonight’s match including, fifth year middle blocker Briana Lynch (16), senior outside hitter Natali Petrova (15), senior outside hitter Kristin Lux (12) and redshirt senior setter Adrian Ell (11).



Fifth year defensive specialist Alexa Hastings dug a team-high 15 balls, while sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes recorded a season-high four service aces.



West Virginia finished the contest with 60 kills, 52 digs and six team blocks.



After a few alternating runs, the Mountaineers battled with the Lady Pirates throughout the set. The teams scored back-and-forth points, but ultimately, Hampton held the lead. Tied at 20-20, Lux put up a kill, but Hampton hit back with a kill of their own. Kills from both teams brought the score to 23-22, but a bad set and a service error gave Hampton the win.

In an early back-and-forth first set, WVU recorded 11 kills to claim the 25-15 first-set victory over Hampton. WVU got in a rhythm early on, using a trio of scoring streaks for a 9-4 advantage and never looked back. A kill from Lux gave the squad a 25-15 victory in the second set.

Similar to set two, WVU had multiple scoring streaks throughout the set. Three Mountaineer kills and an attack error gave WVU the 6-2 lead early on. A trio of Mountaineer attack errors brought the score to 13-12, giving Hampton a chance to come back. After a 6-0 run from WVU, the Mountaineers soared to a 25-17 victory.

A 5-0 run to open the fourth set led the Mountaineers to an easy win. WVU tallied 19 kills, while Hamptons recorded two kills. A series of runs put the Mountaineers ahead with a 16-5 lead in the middle of the set. A kill from Lynch closed out the final set and gave the Mountaineers their third win of the night.



Looking ahead, West Virginia will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for a two-day tournament from Sept. 3-4. West Virginia will face Michigan on Sept. 3, followed by host Navy on Sept. 4. The Mountaineers will return to the court for a 7 p.m. ET tilt with host Old Dominion, on Friday evening.

