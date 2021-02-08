WVU women continue ascent in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball has climbed again in the AP poll.

This week, the Mountaineers moved up two spots to No. 19 ahead of their meeting with Kansas Wednesday.

West Virginia has won 10 contests in a row, including nine in a row in the Big 12. A win Wednesday would tie the program record for longest Big 12 regular season winning streak, which was set during the 2013-14 campaign. That season, WVU won its final 10 league games on the road to a conference regular season crown.

No. 7 Baylor is the only other Big 12 team in the ranking. The Lady Bears climbed one spot in the latest poll.

South Carolina is the new No. 1, while Connecticut is No. 2 and former No. 1 Louisville is No. 3.