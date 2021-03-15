WVU women stay put in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball will learn its NCAA Tournament seeding soon, but until then, the Mountaineers are staying put in the AP Top 25.

WVU checks in at No. 17 once again this week after advancing to the Big 12 championship game. The Mountaineers fell to Baylor Sunday in the final, 76-50.

The Lady Bears moved up one spot to No. 5 this week after claiming another Big 12 crown. Baylor and WVU are the only representatives from the conference in the poll.

Connecticut has finished at No. 1 in the AP poll for the 16th time, while Stanford is right behind at No. 2. North Carolina State and Texas A&M also remain in the top five at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The NCAA Tournament bracket for the women’s national championship will be revealed tonight starting at 7 p.m.